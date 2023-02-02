'The Future Is Here': Kohli Hails Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, February 1, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli hailed Shubman Gill, who smashed a century to power India to a 168 run victory in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, and secure a 2-1 series win.

'Sitara. The future is here,' Kohli said on Instagram, hailing Gill whose brilliant 126 not out came off just 63 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes.

Gill went past Kohli's record for the highest score by an Indian in T20 Internationals. Kohli had made 122 not out against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup in September 2022.

Gill, 23, is the youngest batter to have hit a century in all three formats in international cricket. He is also the fifth Indian batter to have scored a century in all three formats after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli.