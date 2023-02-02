News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'The Future Is Here': Kohli Hails Gill

'The Future Is Here': Kohli Hails Gill

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 02, 2023 10:38 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, February 1, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli hailed Shubman Gill, who smashed a century to power India to a 168 run victory in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, and secure a 2-1 series win.

'Sitara. The future is here,' Kohli said on Instagram, hailing Gill whose brilliant 126 not out came off just 63 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes.

Gill went past Kohli's record for the highest score by an Indian in T20 Internationals. Kohli had made 122 not out against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup in September 2022.

Gill, 23, is the youngest batter to have hit a century in all three formats in international cricket. He is also the fifth Indian batter to have scored a century in all three formats after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Rampaging India register biggest T20 victory!
PIX: Gill slams ton as India maul NZ to claim series
Who will replace Iyer for 1st Aus Test? Gill or SKY?
Siddique Kappan walks out of jail after over 2 yrs
The Real Tragedy In Joshimath
FPO withdrawn due to market volatility, says Adani
Anand Rathi's Advice For Investors
New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

No stopping India's run-machine Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill 'happy' to get big knock for team

