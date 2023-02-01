News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman Gill smashes Kohli's record with T20I ton

Shubman Gill smashes Kohli's record with T20I ton

Source: ANI
February 01, 2023 23:55 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill blasted a blistering hundred as India routed New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday smashed the highest score by an Indian in T20I cricket.

The in-form batter accomplished this landmark during the third and final T20I of India against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Gill showed no remorse in smashing Kiwi bowlers to a pulp, scoring 126* in just 63 balls. His entertaining knock was decorated with 12 fours and seven sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 200.

 

Previously, the highest score in T20I by an Indian batter was by Virat Kohli, who had smashed 122* against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup last year in September.

At the age of 23 years and 146 days, Gill is the youngest batter to have century in each format of the sport.

He is also the fifth batter to have centuries for India in all formats of the game. Four other such batters are Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Source: ANI
NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

