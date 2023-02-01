PIX: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Ahmedabad

Images from the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill became only the fifth Indian batter to hit centuries in all three formats in international cricket to power India to an imposing 234/4 against New Zealand in the series-deciding third T20 International on Wednesday.

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium for a splendid innings 126 not out off just 63 balls balls, hitting 12 fours and seven sixes. He also broke Rohit Sharma's record for the highest score by an Indian batter in T20 Internationals, going past Virat Kohli's record



But the start was far from rosy for India after electing to bat as Mitchell Santner made a master-stroke decision by handing Michael Bracewell the second over and the off-spinner reposed his captain's faith by removing an out-of-form Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged LBW with the second ball of the over.

IMAGE: Opener Shubman Gill on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

In-form Gill struck two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the next over. The young opener was at his ominous best, be it pick up hits, drives or pulls to continue his onslaught.



He hit Blair Tickner for three fours in the fifth over as India raced to 44/1.



Young Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22), who has immense potential but yet to fire in the series, struck Ferguson for a boundary and a six in consecutive balls to keep up the tempo.



Tripathi pulled Santner over short fine leg before coming down and lofting the left-arm spinner for a straight six.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi plays the scoop shot. Photograph: BCCI

Tripathi showed his attacking class and dispatched Ish Sodhi over extra cover for his third six of the innings but perished in the next ball in search of one too many, holing out at deep square leg to Ferguson.



Gill reached his maiden T20I fifty off 35 balls with a single off Santner.



While Gill held one end, Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13) showed glimpses of his class but fell in the 13th over, brilliantly caught by Bracewell at mid-off as the batter mistimed his shot.



There was no stopping Gill in the last few overs. He was unbeaten on 67 from 44 balls after 15 ovrs, before he smashed left-arm pacer Ben Lister for back to back sixes in the next over and followed it up with a couple of sixes and a four off Blair Tickner.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate after Michael Bracewell dismissed Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Gill brought up his century with a stylish four over the off-side off Lockie Ferguson in the 18th over, becoming only the fifth Indian with centuries in all three formats in international cricket.



He celebrated by smacking the next ball from Ferguson over midwicket for another huge six and Hardik Pandya's top edge off the same bowler also went the distance for another maximum.



Gill kept up his attack, smashing Lister for two fours and a six in the penultimate over but medium pacer Daryl Mitchell, the surprise choice to bowl the last over, bowled a fantastic 20th over conceding just six runs while also taking the wicket of Pandya (30 from 17 balls).