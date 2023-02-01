News
Shubman Gill 'happy' to get big knock for team

Shubman Gill 'happy' to get big knock for team

Source: PTI
February 01, 2023 23:24 IST
'It feels good when you practise and it pays off. Happy to get the big ones for the team'

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Opening batter Shubman Gill, who played a major role in India's 168-run win over New Zealand to clinch the three-match T20I series with his maiden ton, on Wednesday said he did not do anything extra during his big knock.

Gill remained not out on 126 to help India post a massive 234 for 4 after electing to bat.

 

India then bowled New Zealand out for a meagre 66 in 12.1 overs to post their biggest win in terms of runs.

"It feels good when you practise and it pays off. Happy to get the big ones for the team. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

"Hardik bhai told me to bat the way I do, and that there is no need to do anything extra. When you are representing your country, I don't think there's any kind of fatigue, and I am happy to play all three formats."

Captain Hardik Pandya said he normally goes by his gut feeling while taking decisions on the field.

"I have always played the game like this, tried to read the situation and what's required at that moment, and not have pre-conceived ideas. A lot of time I back my guts," said Pandya, who was named player-of-the-series.

"I have got a very simple rule about my life and captaincy -- if I go down, I go down on my decisions. When I played the IPL final, I felt the second innings was more spicier. We want to normalise these pressure games, and hopefully we can do better at bigger stages."

A disappointed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner gave credit to India for playing "outstanding" cricket.

"Some of their guys are in great nick at the moment. It is tough to win when you lose five wickets in the powerplay. It can be challenging when the ball is swinging."

"If you look at the way India played, they took their time early on and when it got flat, they really had a go at us," Santner said.

Asked about the ODI World Cup in India later this year, Santner said, "I guess that time of the year there will be some dew around, most teams might bowl first."

"We've seen some great wickets, if it is like that in October it will be a great World Cup to be part of and to learn. I think 320 would be the score we'd want to restrict teams to then." 

Source: PTI
NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

