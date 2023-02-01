News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who will replace Iyer for 1st Aus Test? Gill or SKY?

Who will replace Iyer for 1st Aus Test? Gill or SKY?

Source: PTI
February 01, 2023 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, being a Test regular and having originally started his red ball career as a middle order batter, could get the nod ahead of Suryakumar Yadav for the first Test against Australia. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Indian team management could consider playing Shubman Gill in the middle order ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the first Test against Australia after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series opener due to a back injury.

 

Iyer failing to recover from back spasms will certainly open one spot in the Indian batting order for the first Test starting in Nagpur on February 9 and the choice will be between Suryakumar, a career middle order batter who has the X-factor and Gill, who has mostly opened for the national team in Tests.

Iyer, who has been a consistent performer in his short Test career, was India's stand out batter in the 2-0 series win in Bangladesh in December.

"When New Zealand came to India in late 2021, Shubman Gill was being considered for middle order as KL Rahul was supposed to open with Mayank Agarwal. Then Rahul got injured and Gill opened. Then he got injured again. He was being considered for middle order in red ball," a BCCI source privy to development told PTI.

With skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Rahul being the first choice openers in the squad, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli at numbers three and four respectively, the number five slot becomes very important in the Indian context as that individual is expected to play the second new ball.

In case of Gill, being a Test regular and having originally started his red ball career as a middle order batter, certainly helps his case.

"When Rahul Dravid managed India A, Gill had played in middle order in a West Indies A tour where he had a double hundred in one of the Tests. To be fair, he was originally a middle order batter, who was converted into an opener," the former national selector said.

In case of Suryakumar, his dominance against spinners on wickets offering turn is a key factor.

"In case Nathan Lyon gets to turn his off breaks big, then SKY can dismantle him with his footwork. But against Cummins, Hazlewood, Gill could be a better bet," he added.

Iyer, who missed the limited overs home series against New Zealand, has not yet fully recovered from his back injury and remains at the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Australia are not playing a tour game in India
Why Australia are not playing a tour game in India
Virat-Anushka's Spiritual Break
Virat-Anushka's Spiritual Break
Why Warner fears for future of Test cricket
Why Warner fears for future of Test cricket
Sitharaman uses tablet not paper to present Budget
Sitharaman uses tablet not paper to present Budget
Budget 2023: Key numbers to be watched
Budget 2023: Key numbers to be watched
Khawaja misses flight to India after visa delay
Khawaja misses flight to India after visa delay
Sensex crosses 60,000-mark ahead of Budget
Sensex crosses 60,000-mark ahead of Budget

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Khawaja misses flight to India after visa delay

Khawaja misses flight to India after visa delay

Jadeja set to join Team India for Australia Tests

Jadeja set to join Team India for Australia Tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances