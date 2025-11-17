The countdown for WPL 2026 mega auction begins

Each franchise will be allowed to build a squad of up to 18 players. A total of 73 position have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the 2025 Women's Premier League trophy . Photograph: ANI Photo

The mega auction for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place in New Delhi on November 27.

For the first time, the WPL will allow franchises to exercise a right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player who was part of their 2025 squad.

India's World Cup winning stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma are among some high-profile players retained by the WPL franchises ahead of the mega auction

Each franchise will be allowed to build a squad of up to 18 players. A total of 73 positions have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots, across five franchises, as per Olympics.com.

UP Warriorz, who retained only one player -- the uncapped Indian batter Shweta Sehrawat -- will be entering the auction with the largest purse with a total amount of Rs 14.5 crore (Rs 145 million).

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet, and three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained the maximum quota of five players and have no RTM available.

DC also retained Shafali and Jemimah, who starred in India's ICC Women's ODI World Cup win with standout performances in knockout stages.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana remains the most expensive player in the three-year-old tournament's history, with a price tag of Rs 3.4 crore (Rs 34 million). Smriti, who led RCB to the title in the 2024 season, was one of the four players, apart from Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil, to be retained by the franchise.

In total, 17 players, including seven overseas players, were retained across all franchises, and they will have a combined purse of Rs 41.1 crore (Rs 411 million) to spend at the auction.

Some of the biggest names in world cricket, including the ODI World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' Deepti Sharma, South Africa's star batter and skipper Laura Wolvaardt, legendary Australian Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, New Zealand stalwart Amelia Kerr and South Africa's Nadine de Klerk, are set to go under the hammer.

The full list of players available at auction will be released by the WPL later.