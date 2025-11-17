HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Are Gill and Gambhir split on India's pitch plan?

Are Gill and Gambhir split on India's pitch plan?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 17, 2025 17:30 IST

India walked into the series against the reigning World Test champions on a pitch that was the exact opposite of what their captain advocated

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir in deep chat with Shubman Gill.  Photograph: BCCI

The pitch row triggered by India's embarrassing 30-run loss to South Africa while chasing a modest 124 has also opened up a larger question -- are young skipper Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir on the same page on what construes ideal home conditions?

The collapse, India's lowest failed chase at home, has left behind deeper fault lines than a dry Eden Gardens wicket can conceal.

 

Just a month ago, on the eve of the West Indies Test series in Ahmedabad, Gill had been emphatic that the team has moved away from the philosophy of preferring "rank turners".

"...we would be looking to play on wickets that offer both to the batsmen and to the bowlers," Gill had said, outlining a vision of balanced surfaces.

Yet India walked into the series against the reigning World Test champions on a pitch that was the exact opposite of what their captain advocated.

The Eden strip was left unwatered for more than a week and was kept under cover in the evening. The result was a dry, flaky surface that disintegrated from session one in a match that lasted barely eight sessions, producing 38 wickets, with spinners taking 22 and pacers 16.

If the team had moved away from rank turners, Eden suggested the opposite. Gambhir was unapologetic and had no qualms declaring that the pitch was exactly what the team management wanted.
"If you don't play well this is what happens. There were no demons in the wicket," he asserted.

Ask Aiden Markram, who was undone by a ball from Jasprit Bumrah that leapt from the off-stump line in the first hour of the opening day, or KL Rahul, who was bamboozled by a Marco Jansen delivery that reared up sharply in the fourth innings -- and they would disagree.

Gambhir insisted seamers were the ones doing the damage.

"Ultimately, if we had won this Test match, you wouldn't even be talking about this pitch," he said in his usual combative style.

The messaging gap, however, is evident. Gill had asked for balance. The coach wanted exactly what transpired. The captain didn't even get to play owing to neck spasms that needed hospitalisation, putting him in doubt for the second Test in Guwahati from November 22.

Captain ruled out, batters exposed

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill walked off after facing just three deliveries clutching the back of his neck. Photograph: BCCI

Gill took no part beyond day 1 owing to the neck spasm sustained while playing a slog-sweep boundary off Simon Harmer. In his absence, Indian batting displayed neither discipline nor adaptability.

India have now lost four of their last six Tests at home -- a trend that has shred the aura of invincibility that the team enjoyed in its backyard.

Under Gambhir, India have eight wins from 18 Tests -- four of them have come against lowly Bangladesh and West Indies.

The script here resembled India's 0-3 humiliation against New Zealand at home last year, a series in which Ajaz Patel (11 in Mumbai), Mitchell Santner (13 in Pune) exposed the side's frailties on turning tracks.

That series derailed India's World Test Championship run, and the Eden defeat now sits in the same bracket.

This loss also flipped India's WTC standings. South Africa climbed to third with two wins in three; India dropped to fourth with just two wins in eight Tests in the new cycle.

Pitch fixation

From the moment India landed in Kolkata on Tuesday, the focus was obsessively on the pitch. Meetings with curator Sujan Mukherjee became frequent. Historically rich in memorable Tests -- including the iconic 2001 Laxman-Dravid miracle -- Eden hosted a surface that drew even Harbhajan Singh's ire.

"They have completely destroyed Test cricket. RIP Test cricket," Harbhajan said.

Cheteshwar Pujara dismissed talk of transition as excuse-making.

"Losing at home cannot be accepted, transition or not," he said.

India had the Test in their pocket at stumps on day two. South Africa were 93/7, effectively 63 ahead, with Temba Bavuma on 29 (78 balls) and debutant Corbin Bosch on 1.

Conditions on a Kolkata morning typically favour seam with cool breeze from the Ganges. Common sense demanded that Bumrah start at the Club House End, where he took a first-innings five-for.

Instead, he was introduced as late as the ninth over from the other end and by then Bosch looked settled, Bavuma had grown roots, and the lead stretched past the psychological 100-run mark.
Bavuma's unbeaten 55 eventually was the difference.

Indian batting implosion

This defeat is not an isolated collapse.

It mirrors tactical confusion, and over-curated pitches, without batting depth to sustain it.

After Guwahati -- where they now cannot win the series regardless of result -- India will not play at home till the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027.

Before that, they tour Sri Lanka (August) and New Zealand (October next year) and their task is cut out in the WTC campaign now.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
