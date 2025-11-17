HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'India shouldn't have an all-format captain'

'India shouldn't have an all-format captain'

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 18:42 IST

x

If Gill is handed the T20I mantle, he will be the fourth Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to hold all-format captaincy. 

Gill

IMAGE: Under Shubman's Gill's leadership, India have had a strong start to their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, having won four out of the seven Test matches. Photograph: BCCI

Amid speculations that Shubman Gill, who already leads the Indian Test and ODI teams, is being groomed to eventually take over the T20I captaincy as well, former India player  Abhinav Mukund opined that the team management should not be looking for an all-format captain, and that split captaincy would be a "smart move".

Gill being handed back T20 vice-captaincy with the World Cup just six months away was an indication of Indian cricket going back to its tried and tested one-captain-for-all-formats policy in the near future.

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Mukund, who represented India in seven Tests from 2011-17, said: "I think Shubman has it in him to become an all-format captain, but I do not think India should have an all-format captain anymore."

"Split captaincy is a smart move," he added. 

The former opener also highlighted the mounting pressure on Gill, given India's poor home record in the longest format of late.

"This is a crucial series (against South Africa) for Gill although he did exceptionally well against England in his first assignment as Test captain."

On the tour to England, a new-look Team India without stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, delivered a decent performance to draw the five-match series 2-2.

Gill broke several records in his first series as Test captain, scoring 754 runs with four centuries and a best score of 269. Following his success in England and against the West Indies at home, he was elevated to ODI captaincy ahead of the tour to Australia and was given T20I vice-captaincy for the Asia Cup and the tour to Australia.

 

If Gill is handed the T20I mantle, he will be the fourth Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to hold all-format captaincy. 

Gill didn't bat in India's second innings after he was ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, which India lost by 30 runs, with a neck injury.

Gill has been playing non-stop cricket across formats since leading India for the first time in the gruelling England Test series earlier this year.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Are Gill and Gambhir split on India's pitch plan?
Are Gill and Gambhir split on India's pitch plan?
Aus Old Guard Faces Scrutiny in Bid to Retain Ashes
Aus Old Guard Faces Scrutiny in Bid to Retain Ashes
Doggett the Carpenter Ready to Build His Ashes Legacy
Doggett the Carpenter Ready to Build His Ashes Legacy
Conrad Eyes History After Kolkata Heist
Conrad Eyes History After Kolkata Heist
'Rest in peace Test cricket': Harbhajan slams Eden pitch
'Rest in peace Test cricket': Harbhajan slams Eden pitch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

BREAKING Amir Rashid Ali accepted his car was used in Red Fort Blast says Advocate Smirit Chaturvedi2:00

BREAKING Amir Rashid Ali accepted his car was used in Red...

WACH Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi breaks silence on Bihar CM face0:56

WACH Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi breaks silence on...

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Delhi Red Fort blast, Srinagar terror attack0:52

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Delhi Red Fort blast,...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO