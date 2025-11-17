Ranji Trophy: Batters and Shardul put Mumbai on top

A round-up of Ranji Trophy matches played on Monday.

IMAGE: Siddhesh Lad smacked a career-best 170 against Pondicherry on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Siddhesh Lad/Instagram

Siddhesh Lad's career-best 170 and skipper Shardul Thakur's three-wicket burst underlined Mumbai's domination as the hosts reduced Pondicherry to 43 for 4 after piling up 630/5 declared on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash in Mumbai on Monday.

Thakur struck twice in first three balls and returned 3/17, following up on a minute-a-mile fifty earlier in the day as his side left Pondicherry staring at a mountain to climb. The visitors are trailing by 587 runs in the first innings.

Thakur cleaned up Neyan Kangayan (0) in the first ball of the innings and trapped Paras Ratnaparkhe (0) in the third, while having Anand Singh Bais (5) caught behind in a fiery spell with the new ball on a flat wicket here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, Lad struck his 13th first-class hundred, his third of the season and second on the trot to make 170 off 285 balls with 19 fours and four sixes as Mumbai made merry on a batting-friendly pitch against an insipid Pondicherry attack.

Akash Anand (107 not out) notched up his third First Class ton in nine matches, but India batter Sarfaraz Khan missed out, falling for a 113-ball 67 (6x4s, 1x6s). Thakur smacked a characteristic 32-ball 56 with four sixes and three fours before retiring hurt.

While putting on 160 runs for the fourth wicket with Sarfaraz, Lad was in his elements, scoring runs on both sides of the wickets. Hitting two sixes each over long-on and long-off, he also pierced gaps at will to carve out a flawless innings.

Lad consolidated Mumbai's hold on the game as he added another 110 runs for the fifth wicket with Anand against an exhausted Pondicherry attack, who had each of their five bowlers including skipper Sagar Udeshi giving away more than 100 runs.

Sarfaraz took off his helmet and celebrated crossing the fifty-run mark like batters do after making tons, but poked on one outside off to be caught behind, having batted well for his maiden half-century of the season.

Mumbai did not take the foot off the pedal as Anand and Thakur then tore apart a tiring Pondicherry attack, adding 100 runs off only 68 balls in their bid to bat out the rivals.

Thakur was severe on anything short and wide while smacking powerful sixes on the leg side. Anand cracked eight fours to make 107 not out off 122 balls.

Anand said there is enough in the Wankhede track for the bowlers provided they were able to make the effort, while praising Pondicherry spinners for their efforts.

"There is enough help for everyone, for pacers and even for spinners. if you bat well, you have value for strokes also. It's a wicket where if you bend your back as a bowler, you have help throughout the day. That is what we aim to do," he told media.

In Jammu, hosts Jammu and Kashmir took complete control of the clash against Hyderabad by extending their overall lead to 324 runs.

J&K were 275 for four when stumps were drawn with opener Qamran Iqbal (50), Abdul Samad (77 not out) and Kanhaiya Wadhwan (82 not out) hitting their half-centuries.

Having taken a 49-run lead on the first day where 16 wickets fell, J&K produced a tidy effort with the bat to gain complete control of the game against Hyderabad who have not lost a game so far this season.

Hosts Rajasthan were bolstered by centuries from Mahipal Lomror (128 not out) and Kartik Sharma (120) on the second day after Sachin Yadav (130) and Kunal Singh Rathore (102) hit triple figure scores on Day One, to reach 570/7 declared against Delhi.

Delhi were 8 for no loss when stumps were drawn, trailing by a massive 562 runs.

At the Amtar Cricket Ground in Nadaun, Himachal Pradesh were 37/1 after Chhattisgarh declared their first innings at a massive score of 585 for six, following centuries from Anuj Tiwary (162), Amandeep Khare (101 not out), Mayank Verma (112) and Sanjeet Desai's 84.

Brief Scores:

At Mumbai: 630/5 in 147 overs (Musheer Khan 84, Akhil Herwadkar 86, Siddhesh Lad 170, Sarfaraz Khan 67, Akash Anand 107 not out, Shardul Thakur 56 retd hurt; Sabhay Chadha 2/146) lead Pondicherry 43/4 in 12 overs (Mohit Kale 13 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/17, Tushar Deshpande 1/7) by 587 runs.

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 170 & 275/4 in 71 overs (Qamran Iqbal 50, Abdul Samad Samad 77 not out, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 82 not out; Rakshan Readdi 2/56) lead Hyderabad 121 by 324 runs.

At Rajsamand: Rajasthan 570/7d in 161 overs (Sachin Yadav 130, Kunal Singh Rathore 102, Mahipal Lomror , Kartik Sharma 120; Simarjeet Singh 3/81) lead Delhi 8/0 in 4 overs by 562 runs.

At Nadaun: Chhattisgarh 585/6d in 158 overs (Ayush Pandey 59, Anuj Tiwary 162, Sanjeet Desai 84, Mayank Verma 112; Mayank Dagar 2/124) lead Himachal Pradesh 37/1 in 11 overs by 548 runs.

Andhra's Abhishek Reddy slams maiden ton

Opener Abhishek Reddy weathered a potent Jharkhand bowling attack by scoring a timely unbeaten century as Andhra made a strong bid to overhaul the hosts' first-innings total on day two of the Ranji Tropy Group A match, in Jamshedpir on Monday.

Jharkhand, whose innings folded at 328 in 112.3 overs earlier in the day, were left sweating and grimacing at stumps after 31-year-old Reddy struck his maiden century (103 not out off 156 balls) to guide Andhra to 224 for 2.

Andhra need just 104 runs to take the first-innings lead with eight wickets still intact.

Reddy, who has struck back-to-back half-centuries against Odisha and Tamil Nadu this season, came up with a valuable century knock just when his team needed stability at the top against a side that has emerged triumphant on the back of some brilliant bowling from Sahil Raj and Rishi Raj.

Reddy, who started his domestic career with Karnataka way back in 2015, took almost a decade to score his maiden century.

He shared a 94-run stand for the opening wicket with India Test keeper-batter Srikar Bharat (51) before batting stoutly with Shaik Rasheed (58) for a 122-run stand for the second wicket to put Andhra in a strong position.

Relying heavily on his ground strokes, Reddy struck 11 boundaries and just one maximum as Andhra made a strong bid to dislodge Jharkhand from the No.2 spot on the points table.

While Jharkhand are on 16 points after four games, Andhra are third with 14 points.

At stumps, young spin all-rounder Tripurana Vijay (6 not out) was giving Reddy company.

The morning session didn't bring huge cheers for Jharkhand with their last-four wickets falling for the addition of just 69 runs. Overnight batter Sahil Raj laboured to 50 (86 balls) as he added 43 runs on the second day before he was the last player to be dismissed.

Andhra's veteran pacer KV Sasikanth (4/67) and left-arm spinner Saurab Kumar (4/77) did well to restrict their opponents.



Brief Scores:

In Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 328 in 112.3 overs (Sharandeep Singh 115, Virat Singh 41, Sahil Raj 50; KV Sasikanth 4/67, Saurabh Kumar 4/77) vs Andhra 224 for 2 in 60 overs (Abhishek Reddy 103 not out, Srikar Bharat 51, Shaik Rasheed 5).

In Bhubaneswar: Odisha 275 in 104.4 overs (Biplab Samantray 92, Anil Parida 118; Ronit More 3/64, Imliwati Lemtur 32/26, Rongsen Jonathan 3/67) & 16 for 2 in 6.5 overs vs Nagaland 161 in 57.3 overs (Dega Nischal 72; Rajesh Mohanty 349, Sambit Baral 3/33, Govinda Poddar 3/22).

In Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu 455 in 136.3 overs (Baba Indrajith 149, C Andre Siddarth 121, Guruswamy Ajitesh 86; Kunal Tyagi 2/51, Kartik Yadav 5/103) vs Uttar Pradesh 87 for 1 in 33 overs (Abhishek Goswami 54 not out).

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 169 in 58 overs & 126 for 3 in 43 overs (Dhruv Shorey 61) vs Baroda 166 all out in 72.2 overs (Vishnu Solanki 59 not out; Nachiket Bhute 3/24, Ganesh Bhosle 3/30, Parth Rekhade 3/50).