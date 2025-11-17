HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Doggett the Carpenter Ready to Build His Ashes Legacy

Doggett the Carpenter Ready to Build His Ashes Legacy

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 16:45 IST

x

'I was playing country cricket and working as a carpenter, and that was the dream for me.'

Brendan Doggett would become just the third Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket following fellow pace bowler Scott Boland and mentor Jason Gillespie, the former South Australia coach. 

IMAGE: Brendan Doggett would become just the third Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket following fellow pace bowler Scott Boland and mentor Jason Gillespie, the former South Australia coach. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

After spending years carving out a name for himself in Australian domestic cricket, qualified carpenter Brendan Doggett is now eyeing a second life as a Test bowler and a dream debut in the Ashes.

Doggett chipped away on building sites and on the fringes of the Test squad in relative obscurity but injuries have opened the door for the 31-year-old paceman to make a name for himself in the series-opener against England in Perth on Friday.

He is expected to join Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in an Australia pace attack that no-one saw coming, not least the South Australia quick.

 

"I don't know how ready you can be for Test cricket," Doggett told reporters in Perth on Monday.

"But the last 18 months to two years has easily been the most successful ... in terms of numbers (of wickets), but also just confidence in my body, confidence in my game."

COUNTRY CRICKET AND BUILDING HOUSES

Doggett said his phone had been blowing up with messages from "tradie" mates he once mixed with doing carpentry jobs in the Queensland town of Toowoomba while juggling his cricket aspirations.

"I was playing country cricket and working as a carpenter, and that was the dream for me," he said.

"I (would) go back to Toowoomba .... put the nail bag on and keep building houses. I loved that life.

"This is all just a bonus."

Doggett would become just the third Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket following fellow pace bowler Scott Boland and mentor Jason Gillespie, the former South Australia coach.

Boland's Test debut against England in the 2021/22 Ashes on home soil is now part of cricket folklore.

He took seven wickets in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and 6-7 in the second innings to consign England to a crushing defeat that ensured Australia retained the urn.

Australia's Indigenous communities are well represented in professional Australian Rules football (AFL) and the National Rugby League but athletes are relatively scarce in elite cricket.

Boland said it would be a boost for Aboriginal communities to see both him and Doggett in the Test XI.

"It’ll obviously be really special for him and his family and the Australian Indigenous community," Boland told reporters.

"Cricket is not as big in the Indigenous communities as what AFL and rugby league is, so hopefully we can try and shift it there, I guess." 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Old Guard Faces Scrutiny in Bid to Retain Ashes
Aus Old Guard Faces Scrutiny in Bid to Retain Ashes
Anuya, Pranjali Fire India to Air Pistol 1-2 at Deaflympics
Anuya, Pranjali Fire India to Air Pistol 1-2 at Deaflympics
Conrad Eyes History After Kolkata Heist
Conrad Eyes History After Kolkata Heist
Tara Prasad Stuns Skating Rink
Tara Prasad Stuns Skating Rink
Women's ACL: East Bengal down Bam Khatoon in opener
Women's ACL: East Bengal down Bam Khatoon in opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

WACH Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi breaks silence on Bihar CM face0:56

WACH Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi breaks silence on...

Komal Singh credits people of Bihar for NDAs development-focused victory1:25

Komal Singh credits people of Bihar for NDAs...

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accuses PM Modi HM Shah of conspiring against govt states0:54

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accuses PM Modi HM Shah...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO