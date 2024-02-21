'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club page/X

We've heard gooseflesh inducing chants of 'Sachin! Sachin!' reverberate across stadiums in India and abroad.

The same chants were heard on a Kashmir-bound Indigo Airlines flight that had Sachin Tendulkar, Dr Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar among the passengers.

A video posted on the Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club page on X and Facebook, one sees Sachin greeted with 'Sachin! Sachin!' chants and applause from fellow passengers.

Sachin later posted a video from Kashmir, noting: 'The closest thing to heaven on earth is Kashmir.'