News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 21, 2024 13:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club page/X

We've heard gooseflesh inducing chants of 'Sachin! Sachin!' reverberate across stadiums in India and abroad.

The same chants were heard on a Kashmir-bound Indigo Airlines flight that had Sachin Tendulkar, Dr Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar among the passengers.

A video posted on the Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club page on X and Facebook, one sees Sachin greeted with 'Sachin! Sachin!' chants and applause from fellow passengers.

Sachin later posted a video from Kashmir, noting: 'The closest thing to heaven on earth is Kashmir.'

 

Sachin Tendulkar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!
SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
Haryana police fire tear gas as farmers head to Delhi
Haryana police fire tear gas as farmers head to Delhi
Posters depicting Rahul as Krishna appear in Kanpur
Posters depicting Rahul as Krishna appear in Kanpur
'Should construct 13,000 km of national highways'
'Should construct 13,000 km of national highways'
Exclusive! India's First Miss World
Exclusive! India's First Miss World

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

An Evening With A Cricket Legend

An Evening With A Cricket Legend

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances