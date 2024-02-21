News
Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

Source: PTI
February 21, 2024 23:07 IST
IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar visited Aman Setu bridge in Uri. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

 

The Little Master played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar's footwork and how he played the shots.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, is on a visit to Kashmir over the past few days. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
