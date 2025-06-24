Tendulkar remembers 'warm-hearted Dilip bhai'

IMAGE: Former India spinner Dilip Doshi passed away after a cardiac arrest in London, on Monday. Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes for former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday in London, aged 77.

'I met Dilip bhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. A warm-hearted soul like Dilip bhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,' Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India captain Anil Kumble was among the first to pay his tribute to the late cricketer.

Heartbreaking to hear about Dilip bhai's passing. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Nayan, thinking of you buddy,' Kumble wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, who shared the field with Doshi, remembered him as "always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler".

Former wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer told PTI: 'I couldn't believe it when I first heard. He was a dear friend. When he first came to England he stayed with me for a while. Extremely sad news. Our sincerest condolences to Kalindhi (Doshi's wife) and his family.RIP my dear friend.'

'Still can't believe it, we spoke just last Wednesday, and he sounded well. Heartbroken by the passing of Dilip Doshi Sir a legend on the field, a true gentleman off it, he meant a lot to me, and this loss is deeply personal. My heartfelt condolences to Nayan & the Doshi family," former India cricketer and selector Sunil Joshi tweeted.

Doshi made his Test debut in 1979 after Bedi's retirement and played the last of his 33 games in 1983. In those matches, he took 114 wickets with six five-wicket hauls and was exceptional at home during the first three seasons, completing 100 scalps in just 28 Tests.