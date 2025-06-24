HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England confident of repeating history against India

June 24, 2025 09:25 IST

England have only drawn one from 35 Tests in the McCullum-Stokes regime, with one of their exhilarating run chases in that spell coming when they reached 378 against India in 2022 -- the only time India have lost when defending Test totals of more than 350.

England pacer Josh Tongue, who grabbed three wickets in the final session on Monday, said England will go for the win

IMAGE: England pacer Josh Tongue, who grabbed three wickets in the final session on Monday, said England will go for the win. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Fast bowler Josh Tongue insisted England only have victory in their sights ahead of the final day of a thrilling first Test against India, despite the imposing 371 target set by the touring side on Monday.

Since coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes came together in 2022, England have been famed for their aggressive, win-at-all-costs approach, leading to plenty of dramatic highs, and some lows, during that time.

 

England have only drawn one from 35 Tests under the current regime, with one of their exhilarating run chases in that spell coming when they reached 378 against India in 2022 -- the only time India have lost when defending Test totals of more than 350.

Resuming on 21-0 on day five at Headingley on Tuesday, England will be looking to achieve their second-highest successful Test run chase against India.

"Obviously we're really confident," Tongue, who took three wickets in four balls in the second innings to help rip through the India lower order and give England hope of victory, told reporters.

"We have a very strong battling line-up, we play a positive brand of cricket, so a 371 target would be good to chase tomorrow.

"No (draw has not been discussed). I think we just go for the win -- that's what the clear message in the changing rooms. I think it's just been as positive as we can."

Victory would also mean England chase down the second highest fourth innings target at Headingley, more than the Ben Stokes-inspired heroics on the same ground against Australia in 2019.

"Yeah, obviously I remember Stokes here against the Aussies. Like then, we have the batting line-up, I think we can chase down anything," Tongue added.

"It's just soaking up pressure and then reapplying that the pressure to put back onto the bowlers as well. I don't see why not we can't chase it."

Source: REUTERS
