Blockbuster final day awaits but India slightly worried

'Ideally we would have wanted about 40 runs more'.

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul reacts after being bowled out by England's Brydon Carse on Day 4 of the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. India lost six wickets in the final session on the penultimate day, to slump from 298 for 4 at tea to 364 all out. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

India opener KL Rahul has asserted that the visitors will give themselves the "best chance" to dismiss the England batting lineup and take a 1-0 lead in the series when the final day's play in the first Test resumes at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

The Headindley Test was interestingly poised on Monday with India setting the hosts a tricky 371-run target for victory, while Ben Stokes's side began the chase expertly on day four with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett erasing 21 runs from the total.

"Blockbuster finish waiting tomorrow. There's definitely going to be a result. That's what England have said openly and it gives us the opportunity to pick up 10 wickets," said Rahul, who along with Rishabh Pant, played a pivotal role in propping up India before they were all out for 364.

Rahul scored 137 while Pant smashed 118 as the duo stitched together a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket to bail India out after they had lost skipper Shubman Gill early in the morning session.

"Today was a tricky wicket. Tomorrow it might break even more. We'll give ourselves the best chance to pick up the 10 wickets," added Rahul during the post-stumps press conference.

He, however, conceded that a score of around 400 would have placed India in a much stronger position.

"At tea, there was a little bit of discussion on how much we need, or whether to give them (England) a few overs to bat and pick up a few wickets. Ideally we would have wanted about 40 runs more," said Rahul.

India lost three lower-order batters for naught, while Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur too could only manage a handful of runs as the visitors slumped from 333/5 to 364 all out.

England pacer Josh Tongue, who ran through the tail to return figures of 3/72, said the first 30-40 minutes in the opening session on the final day would be crucial but the general feeling in the team was to go for victory.

"Go for the chase tomorrow, that's the messaging in the dressing room. There's no reason we can't chase it down. Hopefully we won't be in a situation to play out for a draw. See where we are at lunch and calculate," he said.