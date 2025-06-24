HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pant gets reprimand, handed one demerit point

Pant gets reprimand, handed one demerit point

June 24, 2025 13:21 IST

India's Rishabh Pant speaks with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding changing the ball on Day 3 of the opening Test at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain, on Sunday

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant speaks with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding changing the ball on Day 3 of the opening Test at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain, on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded by the ICC for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the third day's play of the ongoing opening Test against England in Leeds.

Pant, who had an exceptional outing with the bat during the Headingley Test with hundreds in both the innings, was reprimanded for his on-field conduct during England's first innings.

The 27-year-old was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

 

"Pant was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Pant's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The incident happened in the 61st over of England's innings, when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were batting. Pant was seen having a discussion with the umpires regarding the condition of the ball.

When the umpires refused to change the ball after checking it with the ball gauge, the wicket-keeper showed his dissent by throwing the ball on the ground in front of the umpires.

