Root goes level with Dravid for Test record

June 24, 2025 11:49 IST

Joe Root is the only active player for most catches in the outfield in Test cricket

IMAGE: Joe Root is the only active player for most catches in the outfield in Test cricket. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

England's talismanic batter Joe Root went level with India's former maestro Rahul Dravid for the most outfield catches in Test cricket following his exploits at Headingley.

On the fourth day of the opening Test between England and India, Root got hold of Shardul Thakur's thick outside edge off Josh Tongue to equal Dravid's tally for the most outfield catches in Test cricket.

 

Root and Dravid boast 210 outfield catches each to occupy the top spot. Root’s catch-per-innings ratio stands at 0.716, better than Dravid’s 0.697.

Joe Root takes a catch to dismiss Shardul Thakur for his 210th catch on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on Monday

IMAGE: Joe Root takes a catch to dismiss Shardul Thakur at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

While Dravid took 164 Tests to accomplish the feat, Root took 10 fewer games to go level with his record (154).

The duo is followed by a former Sri Lanka icon, Mahela Jayawardene, with 205 outfield catches in 149 appearances.

Australian Steve Smith is the only other active player who is closing in on the record, with 200 Test wickets in 233 innings.

 

Most Outfield Catches in Test Cricket

PlayerInningsCatches
Joe Root 293 210
Rahul Dravid  301 210
Mahela Jayawardene 270 205
Steve Smith  223 200
Jacques Kallis 315 200
Headingley Test: Will weather affect result on Day 5
Blockbuster final day awaits but India a bit worried
England confident of repeating history against India
India batters script history at Headingley
Former India spinner Dilip Doshi dead

