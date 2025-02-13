HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Is Pakistan Cricket So Unpredictable?

Why Is Pakistan Cricket So Unpredictable?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 13:53 IST

x

'The unpredictability factor is mainly due to our culture.'

Mohammed Rizwan

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan addressed the often-discussed unpredictability of Pakistani cricket. Photographs: PCB/X
 

Pakistan booked their spot in the tri-nation series final against New Zealand with a thrilling 6 wicket victory over South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday night.

A record-breaking chase of 353, fuelled by centuries from Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, sealed the deal for Pakistan.

Following the remarkable win, Rizwan addressed the often-discussed unpredictability of Pakistani cricket, attributing it to broader cultural factors.

Mohammed Rizwan

'The answer to this is very long because the unpredictability factor is mainly due to our culture. It's always been the case. Our kids don't know what to do in life.

'So if you look at our cricket, whether it's Australia, Zimbabwe or even today, there has always been this unpredictability. It's a rarity that we win games one-sided.

'We are putting the efforts, but this is not our cricket's fault alone, our culture has always been like this. Even our kids future is unpredictable,' Rizwan explained during the post-match press conference.

Rizwan attributed the victory to divine intervention. 'When God helps, you break all kinds of records,' he commented.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Vs England: Check Out Report Card
India Vs England: Check Out Report Card
New era! Patidar to lead RCB in IPL 2025
New era! Patidar to lead RCB in IPL 2025
'Focus On Batting', Fans Tell Babar Azam
'Focus On Batting', Fans Tell Babar Azam
Pakistan pull off record chase to stun South Africa
Pakistan pull off record chase to stun South Africa
'You would always miss Bumrah, but...'
'You would always miss Bumrah, but...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Best Love Stories

webstory image 2

India Vs England: Check Out Report Card

webstory image 3

The Indian Braves in France

VIDEOS

Vicky, Rashmika, AR Rahman grace the album launch of 'Chhaava'1:12

Vicky, Rashmika, AR Rahman grace the album launch of...

PM Modi lands in Washington DC, receives grand welcome1:00

PM Modi lands in Washington DC, receives grand welcome

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple0:50

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD