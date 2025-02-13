Why Is Pakistan Cricket So Unpredictable?

'The unpredictability factor is mainly due to our culture.'

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan addressed the often-discussed unpredictability of Pakistani cricket. Photographs: PCB/X

Pakistan booked their spot in the tri-nation series final against New Zealand with a thrilling 6 wicket victory over South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday night.

A record-breaking chase of 353, fuelled by centuries from Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, sealed the deal for Pakistan.

Following the remarkable win, Rizwan addressed the often-discussed unpredictability of Pakistani cricket, attributing it to broader cultural factors.

'The answer to this is very long because the unpredictability factor is mainly due to our culture. It's always been the case. Our kids don't know what to do in life.

'So if you look at our cricket, whether it's Australia, Zimbabwe or even today, there has always been this unpredictability. It's a rarity that we win games one-sided.

'We are putting the efforts, but this is not our cricket's fault alone, our culture has always been like this. Even our kids future is unpredictable,' Rizwan explained during the post-match press conference.

Rizwan attributed the victory to divine intervention. 'When God helps, you break all kinds of records,' he commented.