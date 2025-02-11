'Focus On Batting', Fans Tell Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam shared photographs in Pakistan's Champions Trophy jersey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Babar Azam/X

As Pakistan gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025 on home turf, the spotlight is firmly on Babar Azam.

Following lacklustre performances in recent ODI and T20 World Cups, this tournament is a crucial opportunity for Mohammad Rizwan's men to redeem themselves.

Babar, widely regarded as one of Pakistan's premier batters, has been entrusted with the responsibility of opening the innings after Saim Ayub was ruled out due to injury.

On Monday, Babar shared photos in Pakistan's Champions Trophy jersey. Social media was quick to react, urging the former captain to 'focus on his batting' rather than engaging in photo sessions.

The Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19 with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opener. With matches scheduled across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Dubai, eight teams will battle it out in 15 encounters for the trophy.

The final, scheduled for March 9, will take place in Dubai if India secures a spot in the summit clash.