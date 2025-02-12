India Vs England: Check Out Report Card

How did the Men in Blue fare in the ODI series against England?
Rohit Sharma 6/10
The 100 in the 2nd ODI was only saving grace.
122 runs in the series at an average of 40.
Shubman Gill 10/10
Hit a 100 in the 3rd ODI after 50s in the 1st 2 games.
Highest run-getter in the series (259 runs at an average of 86).
Virat Kohli 4/10
52 in the 3rd ODI wasn't enough to mask a forgettable series (57 runs in 3 ODIs at 28.50).
Shreyas Iyer 9/10
Silenced critics with 3 classy knocks, accumulating 181 runs at an average of 60, with 2 50s.
K L Rahul 3/10
Preferred over Rishabh Pant as the 'keeper, Rahul didn't do much with 52 runs in 3 games, 3 catches and 2 stumpings.
Hardik Pandya 3/10
Below-par show.
Scored 36 runs in the series, took 3 wickets at an economy rate of 6.73.
Axar Patel 9/10
Promoted to No. 5 in the 1st 2 ODIs, contributed 52 and 41, and kept things quiet in the middle overs with 3 wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2/10
His ODI debut didn't go to plan as he scored 15 in the 1st game before being dropped and then axed from the Champions Trophy team as well.
Ravindra Jadeja 8/10
India's best bowler in the series.
Took 6 wickets at an economy rate of 3.21 in the 1st 2 games before being rested for the 3rd ODI.
Varun Chakravarthy 3/10
Didn't repeat his T20 heroics in the ODI series.
Struggled (1/54) on debut before injury saw him miss the next game.
Kuldeep Yadav 5/10
Played 1st ODI (1/53) before making way for Varun Chakravarthy in the 2nd game.
An injury to VC saw Kuldeep come back for the 3rd ODI where he took 1/38 in 8 overs.
Harshit Rana 8/10
Named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the Champions Trophy Rana excelled in his 1st ODI series.
Though he struggled in patches, he took 6 wickets in 3 games at an economy rate of 6.95.
Mohammed Shami 4/10
Playing after a long injury lay-off Shami struggled for rhythm in the 2 games he played, taking just 2 wickets at an economy rate of 6.56.
Arshdeep Singh 4/10
Played only the 3rd ODI where he went for some runs: 2/33 in 5 overs.
Washington Sundar 3/10
In the 1 game he played, Washi was expensive: 1/43 in 5 overs while scoring 14.