'Team's Mr Fix-It Must Be Named, Shamed'

'Whoever Mr. Fix-It is, I think is an absolute disappointment of a human being at this point in time.'

IMAGE: An unnamed senior player, who has projected himself as 'Mr. Fix-It,' is said to harbour doubts about the readiness of younger team-mates to assume leadership roles. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa has called for unity within the Indian cricket team, urging players to set aside personal agendas and focus on collective success.



After India's 184 run defeat in the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir issued a stern warning to the team in the dressing room.



'Bahut ho gaya (I have had enough),' Gambhir is reported to have said during his assessment of the team, according to a report in The Indian Express newspaper.



The report also revealed that an unnamed senior player has allegedly been positioning himself as a potential interim captain, given that regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to return to the Test squad following a dismal run with the bat in 2024



This player, who has projected himself as 'Mr. Fix-It,' is said to harbour doubts about the readiness of younger team-mates to assume leadership roles.



'Whoever Mr. Fix-It is, I think is an absolute disappointment of a human being at this point in time. I think whoever that is, he should be really ashamed of himself,' an angry Uthappa said on Instagram.

'At a time when you need to keep the team together to progress a personal agenda, is completely, in my opinion, pathetic. You don't put yourself ahead of your team, irrespective of how bad things are.'



Uthappa, who was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2007, further stressed the need to expose such behaviour.



'At that point in time, you actually double down on your team. You double down and say, "I'll do whatever is required at that point in time. Whoever this person is, whether it's a senior, not a senior, it does not matter, has to be named and shamed. This has to stop. This level of childishness and personal agenda being driven forward at a time when the team needs more unity, has to stop.'