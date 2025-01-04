Bumrah leaves SCG in discomfort; Kohli leads India

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 04, 2025 09:15 IST

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates having Marnus Labuschagne caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates having Marnus Labuschagne caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the morning session on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India were dealt a solid blow on Saturday, Day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia, as skipper and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah left the Sydney Cricket Ground for precautionary scans after feeling some discomfort in the post-lunch session.

Virat Kohli took over as captain in his absence.

 

Bumrah, who has already taken 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, had figures of 2 for 33 in 10 overs after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session.

After bowling one over post-lunch he seemed to have suffered a side strain.

He spoke with Kohli and left the field. Then official broadcaster showed him leaving the venue with the team's security liaison officer, Anshuman Upadhyay, and team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a vehicle.

