Unbelievable! Bumrah's Bat Outshines Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli holds the second-lowest batting average in the first innings of a Test since 2024. Photograph: X

Virat Kohli's struggles in Test cricket hit a new low as he joined an unusual list of players dominated by tailenders like Jasprit Bumrah, Keshav Maharaj and Shoaib Bashir.

Kohli now holds the second-lowest batting average in the first innings of a Test since 2024.

During the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the SCG, Kohli managed just 17 runs off 69 balls, falling to Scott Boland for the third time in the series. His innings was devoid of boundaries and continued his woes with deliveries outside the off-stump.

Since the start of 2024, Virat has batted five times in the first innings of a Test, scoring a mere 35 runs at an average of 7.00, with a top score of 17. His scores of 17, 7, 5, 0, and 6 place him below several bowlers.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj leads the list with an average of 5.4, while England's Shoaib Bashir follows Kohli with an average of 8.33.

Surprisingly, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has outshone Kohli in this stat.

Bumrah averages 10 in first innings since 2024, scoring 70 runs in seven innings, with a top score of 26.