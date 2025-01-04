Rohit Sharma: I stood down, was not dropped

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma has spoken to clear all speculation about his captaincy and his place in the squad.

In an honest chat with broadcasters Star Sports on Saturday, India captain Rohit Sharma said it was his decision to step down from captaincy.

When asked if was rested, dropped or opted out, Rohit said: 'None. I stood down. I told the selectors and coach that runs are not coming from my bat, so I decided to step away.'

He further went on to state that he has not retired.

On Day 1 of the Sydney Test on Friday, Rohit 'opted to rest' himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia after a string of underwhelming performances, marking a rather dramatic start to the series finale.

His deputy Jasprit Bumrah took over the leadership role, something that he had done in the series-opener as well when Rohit took a short paternity break.

"Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest," said Bumrah at the toss that India won and opted to bat.