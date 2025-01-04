Historic! Bumrah Breaks Bedi's Record

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Marnus Labuschange's wicket -- his 32nd wicket of the series. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah etched another record to his name as he created history, picking up the most wickets by an Indian bowler in an away Test series.



The fast bowler continued his stellar run with the ball in Australia as he overtook spin great Bishan Singh Bedi's all-time record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in an away Test series.



Bumrah dismissed Marnus Labuschagne caught behind to take his wickets tally to 32 in the series before he went off the field for precautionary scans after feeling some discomfort in the post-lunch session.



The India captain has been the standout performer with the ball in the series, claiming 32 wickets at a phenomenal average of 13, including three five-wicket

hauls.This is the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a series away from home. The previous record belonged to Bedi, who took 31 wickets in five Tests at an average of 23 in the 1977-1978 series in Australia.In that same series, another spin legend Bhagwat Chandrasekhar picked up 28 wickets averaging 28 as Australia defeated India 3-2 in a thrilling series.

Subhas Gupte had bagged 27 wickets during India's tour of West Indies in 1952-1953.



Kapil Dev held the previous record for the most wickets by an Indian pacer away from home when he picked up 25 wickets at an average of 25 during the tour of Australia in 1991-1992.