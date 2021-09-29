Team India will do everything to win T20 WC: Rohit

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma holds the key to India’s fortunes in the Twenty20 World, which commences in Oman on October 17. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma asserted that Team India will do everything it can to repeat history by winning the T20 World Cup, beginning October 17.

Cricket shortest format's showpiece, which India won for the first time in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will be played in the UAE and Oman.

"This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We're coming for it. India, let's make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt," said Rohit, who was part of the team that emerged champions in 2007, in South Africa, in an Instagram post.

Recalling the triumph in the tournament's inaugural edition, the 34-year-old wrote: "Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!!

"It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!"

Currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Rohit will be a key member of India's formidable batting line-up along with skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit has amassed 2,864 runs in 111 T20 Internationals at an average of 32.54 with the help of four hundreds and 22 fifties.