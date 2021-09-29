IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Evin Lewis gave Rajasthan Royals a solid start, firing 5 fours and 3 sixes during his 58 off 37 balls in the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Dubai, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals blew away a blistering start and were restricted to 149 for 9 by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (2 for 10) and leg-break bowler Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 18) triggered the slide after the Royals were cruising at 100 for 1 in the 11th over.

Pacer Harshal Patel (3 for 34) came close to performing a hat-trick in successive matches, in the final over, but Kartik Tyagi denied him that honour as the Royals flattered to deceive.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls one to the boundary during his breezy 31 off 22 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Evin Lewis top-scored for the Royals with 58 off 37 balls, but he was guilty of throwing away his wicket at a crucial juncture.

So was skipper Sanju Samson (19), whose adventurism did not help the team's cause.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal is congratulated by skipper Virat Kohli after dismissing Mahipal Lomror. Photograph: BCCI

Put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals got off to a solid start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Lewis smashed four fours and as many sixes in the first five overs.

After Yashasvi departed for 31 in the ninth over, the West Indies batsman continued his onslaught and took the Royals to 100 in 11 overs.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal takes the catch to dismiss Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Lewis got to a half-century off just 31 balls before George Garton dismissed him to raise RCB’s hopes of a comeback.

And they did just that as Rajasthan Royals lost the plot in the second half.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers takes the catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone. Photograph: BCCI

Samson started off well but couldn't continue his fine form while Mahipal Lomror departed after scoring just three runs.

From 100 for 1 the Royals collapsed to 127 for 6 in five overs, as Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia Lomror all departed for single-digit scores.

In the end, the Royals will be mad at themselves for not finishing as well as they started.

The scored just 49 runs in the last eight overs.