News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Team India train in right earnest ahead of WI ODIs

PICS: Team India train in right earnest ahead of WI ODIs

Source: PTI
February 04, 2022 20:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India captain Rohit Sharma presides over a team meeting before a training session on Friday

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma presides over a team meeting before a training session on Friday. Photographs: BCCI

The Indian cricket team, on Friday, carried out its first extensive training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against the visiting West Indies, starting on Sunday.

 

On Thursday, the team had a light session where the players had been accompanied by trainers.

On Friday however, barring the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, all the players and support staff were present for training after testing negative for COVID-19.

Rishabh Pant is all smiles

The players practiced under lights.

It is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid introduced young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to the players.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others batted at the nets while the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback to the ODI team, and Yuzvendra Chahal rolled their arms overs.

Shardul Thakur bowls in the nets 

Pacer Mohammad Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur also bowled in the nets.

Opener Mayank Agarwal is in isolation for three days and will be an option for the opening game if KL Rahul isn't available.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who can also open the innings, was also added to the ODI squad. 

Virat Kohli walks in to bat at the nets 

The team was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday as Dhawan, reserve opener Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas had tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of the series.

Four more cricketers, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, had also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini is on the stand-by list.

The remaining three who tested positive for the virus are non-playing members -- fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh and masseur Rajeev Kumar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
I am doing my job as BCCI president: Ganguly
I am doing my job as BCCI president: Ganguly
The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...
The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...
Australia confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years
Australia confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years
Speaker Birla 'hurt' by Moitra's jibe at chair
Speaker Birla 'hurt' by Moitra's jibe at chair
Arif carries tricolour at Beijing Winter Games opening
Arif carries tricolour at Beijing Winter Games opening
Mukesh Ambani's latest: Rolls-Royce costing Rs 13 cr
Mukesh Ambani's latest: Rolls-Royce costing Rs 13 cr
PIX: Beijing Winter Games open amid criticism, boycott
PIX: Beijing Winter Games open amid criticism, boycott

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial

Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial

Will 'KulCha' play together in 1st ODI?

Will 'KulCha' play together in 1st ODI?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances