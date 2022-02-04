News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years

Australia confirm first tour of Pakistan in 24 years

February 04, 2022 16:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia, who last toured Pakistan in 1998, will play three Tests, an equal number of one-day internationals and one T20 match between March 4 and April 5. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australia confirmed their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years after receiving a go-ahead from governments of both the countries and the players' association, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

 

Australia, who last toured Pakistan in 1998, will play three Tests, an equal number of one-day internationals and one T20 match between March 4 and April 5.

"I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams."

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years," Hockley's Pakistani counterpart Faisal Hasnain said.

"This braces for a keenly contested series, something that the fans will thoroughly enjoy and remember for a long time," added Hasnain, pointing to the teams' strong performance in recent times.

The tour begins on March 4 with the opening Test in Rawalpindi, which also hosts the entire white-ball leg of the series ending with a one-off T20 game on April 5.

Test captain Pat Cummins was convinced most frontline Australia players would travel to Pakistan.

"I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad," Cummins told local media on Thursday.

"There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and bio-security work has been done and it's been fantastic."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan pacer Hasnain banned from bowling
Pakistan pacer Hasnain banned from bowling
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial
Dhawan In Positive Spirits In Isolation
Dhawan In Positive Spirits In Isolation
People at top want weak CM: Sidhu's dig at Gandhis
People at top want weak CM: Sidhu's dig at Gandhis
JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar appointed as UGC chairman
JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar appointed as UGC chairman
This UP party promises ministry for 'harassed' men
This UP party promises ministry for 'harassed' men
Where's 'booster' for judiciary: HC asks Centre
Where's 'booster' for judiciary: HC asks Centre

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

I am doing my job as BCCI president: Ganguly

I am doing my job as BCCI president: Ganguly

The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...

The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances