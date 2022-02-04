News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan In Positive Spirits In Isolation

Dhawan In Positive Spirits In Isolation

By Rediff Cricket
February 04, 2022 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram
 

Shikhar Dhawan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is in typically good spirits during isolation.

The India opener tested positive on arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday. He will remain in complete isolation till he recovers, which will see him miss the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday.

The veteran batter thanked his fans for their good wishes on social media. 'Thank you everyone for your wishes. I'm doing fine and humbled by all the love that's come my way,' 'Gabbar' captioned his Instagram post.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Form Guide: Top 10 Players At IPL Auction
Form Guide: Top 10 Players At IPL Auction
India players commence training amid COVID outbreak
India players commence training amid COVID outbreak
PIX: Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for ODIs
PIX: Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for ODIs
Channi's nephew arrested by ED ahead of Punjab polls
Channi's nephew arrested by ED ahead of Punjab polls
'Shameful': US slam China over Galwan row
'Shameful': US slam China over Galwan row
'It's a 6/10 Budget'
'It's a 6/10 Budget'
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial
Virat Kohli Is In Self-Denial

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Will 'KulCha' play together in 1st ODI?

Will 'KulCha' play together in 1st ODI?

Kohli shares tips with India colts ahead of WC final

Kohli shares tips with India colts ahead of WC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances