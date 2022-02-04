Dhawan In Positive Spirits In Isolation

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is in typically good spirits during isolation.

The India opener tested positive on arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday. He will remain in complete isolation till he recovers, which will see him miss the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday.

The veteran batter thanked his fans for their good wishes on social media. 'Thank you everyone for your wishes. I'm doing fine and humbled by all the love that's come my way,' 'Gabbar' captioned his Instagram post.