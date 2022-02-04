Will 'KulCha' play together in 1st ODI?

IMAGE: Spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal celebrate a wicket during an ODI against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, October 22, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

After suffering a whitewash in the ODI series in South Africa, India will be itching to get back to winning ways when they take on the West Indies in a three-match series, starting in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India will be boosted by the return of opener and batting mainstay Rohit Sharma, who also starts his new journey as the full-time India limited overs captain after missing out of the tour of South Africa because of injury.

India were dealt a blow ahead of the series as Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 and are set to miss the series opener.

The hosts have brought in Mayank Agarwal, who is likely to partner Rohit as the opener in Dhawan's place.

India are likely to shuffle their batting following the debacle in South Africa. Vice-captain K L Rahul could bat at No 5 as India look for an improved showing with the bat in the middle overs.

Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant will aim to take control of the middle overs -- an area where they struggled big time in South Africa.

Among the bowlers, Deepak Chahar could get the nod after his fine all-round showing in the third and final ODI in South Africa, with Mohammed Siraj as the second pace bowler.

Not getting enough wickets in the middle overs was a major issue in South Africa and India will be looking to their spinners to set things right in the spin-friendly conditions at home.

The match could see the reunion of the 'KulCha' spin combo -- Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal -- who a few years ago formed a successful bowling combination for India in limited overs cricket, but have not been able to get enough games together for India recently.

Leggie Chahal will head the spin department and he could have company in spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is making a comeback to the team after nearly a year. However, left-armer Kuldeep's selection depends on the conditions at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Depending on the pitch and the amount of dew in the second half of the match, India will decide whether to play a third spinner or a third seamer with a toss up likely between Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep.

Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan, who have all done well in the IPL, may have to wait for their turn later in the series.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav.

