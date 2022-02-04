The one big challenge for Rohit as India captain...

'That was one of Virat Kohli's strengths or MS Dhoni before that, they rarely missed games, and both were very fit.'

Ahead of India's limited overs series against West Indies, former pace bowler Ajit Agarkar said that the biggest challenge for new India captain Rohit Sharma will be to maintain his fitness and play every game till next year's ODI World Cup.



"I think it's a good thing and the right thing to do - to have one captain for white-ball format and now Rohit actually can fly. So, the challenge for Rohit Sharma - in my opinion - is to stay fit and play everything that is there, from now to the World Cup in white-ball cricket, because you want the captain - that was one of Virat Kohli's strengths or MS Dhoni before that, they rarely missed games, and both were very fit," Agarkar said on Star Sports' show Gameplan.



India will play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.



Rohit had replaced Virat Kohli as the limited overs captain last year but he was forced to miss the tour of South Africa because of injury.



He is also set to take over as the Test skipper after Kohli gave up the role after losing the Test series in South Africa.