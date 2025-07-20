HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Team India touches down in Manchester for must-win Test

Team India touches down in Manchester for must-win Test

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 20, 2025 15:51 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Among the first to be spotted arriving were captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India touched down in Manchester on Sunday ahead of the must-win fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, set to begin at Old Trafford on July 23.

With the series poised at 1-2 after a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord’s, the stakes couldn't be higher.

 

KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sai Sudharsan

Among the first to be spotted arriving were captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. They were joined by the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

The BCCI also shared glimpses of the rest of the squad on social media, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. The bowling unit was well represented too, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav all arriving in Manchester.

After coming agonisingly close at Lord’s—falling short by just 22 runs in a gritty chase—the Indian team knows the importance of bouncing back strong at Old Trafford. The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Meet the man replacing Arshdeep and Akash Deep
Meet the man replacing Arshdeep and Akash Deep
You are seeing the best of K L Rahul: Shastri
You are seeing the best of K L Rahul: Shastri
All eyes on Rahul as he closes in on historic milestone
All eyes on Rahul as he closes in on historic milestone
'Gill Will Learn As Captain'
'Gill Will Learn As Captain'
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Meat Delicacies To Eat Before Shravan Begins

webstory image 2

10 Indian States With The Best Roads

webstory image 3

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Rolls Out Globally

VIDEOS

Aditi Bhatia looks like a Barbie doll1:00

Aditi Bhatia looks like a Barbie doll

Dense fog covers parts of Shimla1:07

Dense fog covers parts of Shimla

Ananya Pandey spotted in Bandra post dinner1:27

Ananya Pandey spotted in Bandra post dinner

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD