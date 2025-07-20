Team India touches down in Manchester for must-win Test

IMAGE: Among the first to be spotted arriving were captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India touched down in Manchester on Sunday ahead of the must-win fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, set to begin at Old Trafford on July 23.

With the series poised at 1-2 after a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord’s, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Among the first to be spotted arriving were captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. They were joined by the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The BCCI also shared glimpses of the rest of the squad on social media, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. The bowling unit was well represented too, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav all arriving in Manchester.

After coming agonisingly close at Lord’s—falling short by just 22 runs in a gritty chase—the Indian team knows the importance of bouncing back strong at Old Trafford. The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown.