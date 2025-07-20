HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meet the man replacing Arshdeep and Akash Deep

July 20, 2025 13:21 IST

Anshul Kamboj

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj is a worthy addition to the squad after his impressive effort for India A against the England Lions in two side games prior to the Test series. Photograph: Anshul Kamboj/Instagram

Pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the India squad in England as cover for Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, who are racing against time to be ready for the fourth Test beginning here at the Old Trafford on July 23.

Akash Deep, who is dealing with a groin niggle, played in the second and third Test against England at Birmingham and Lord's respectively, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep is yet to feature in a match in the on-going series.

There is no clarity as yet on Akash Deep's availability, while Arshdeep is unlikely to be available for selection for the Manchester Test, and therefore the selectors decided to call Kamboj, PTI has learned.

 

Arshdeep copped a blow on his left hand while trying to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan on his follow through during the net session at Beckenham on Thursday, which necessitated the bandaging of his bowling arm.

"We'll take a call on the combination we play, particularly given the Arshdeep situation as well, we'll make that call closer to Manchester," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said.

“He took a ball while he was bowling…it's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously the medical team has taken him off to see a doctor and obviously if he needs stitches or doesn't need stitches that's going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” he added.

The 24-year-old Kamboj is a worthy addition to the squad after his impressive effort for India A against the England Lions in two side games prior to the Test series.

He took five wickets across four innings at Northampton and Canterbury while moving the ball appreciably and finding disconcerting bounce on occasions.

The Haryana pacer is a hit the deck seam bowler and is being looked as a future prospect as Mukesh Kumar is already on the wrong side of 30s while Harshit Rana is yet to find his strides in red ball cricket.

Kamboj shot into fame after taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala last year in a Ranji Trophy match at Lahli.

He is only the third bowler to achieve that feat in the Ranji Trophy after Bengal's Premangsu Chatterjee (1956-57) and Rajasthan's Pradeep Somasundaram (1985-86).

Overall, he took 34 wickets from six matches in the last edition of the premier domestic red-ball tournament.

 

 

