You are seeing the best of K L Rahul: Shastri

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2025 18:13 IST

'He's at his prime. He has got to make these next three, four years count. And I see him getting a lot of hundreds.'

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul has been in great form with the bat in England, with 375 runs in the first three Tests at an average of 62.50, with two centuries and a fifty. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

K L Rahul is finally going through the 'best' batting phase of his career, said former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri, pointing to the opener's consistent showing with the bat in the ongoing five-Test series in England.

Rahul has been in great form with the bat in England, with 375 runs in the first three Tests at an average of 62.50, with two centuries and a fifty.

"I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that he (Rahul) was not talented," Shastri said in the latest edition of The ICC Review.

"What annoyed people was, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you're seeing the best of Rahul," he added.

K L Rahul

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri said K L Rahul had managed to rectify a technical flaw in his batting to achieve success in England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Shastri, who served as India's head coach from 2017 to 2021, pointed out that Rahul had managed to rectify a technical flaw in his batting which had brought him success in England.

"What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he's made with his front foot, in his stance and while defending," said the 63-year-old.

"It just opened up a bit, which allows his back to come through cleanly. Even when he's hitting it towards midwicket, it's the full face of the blade."

"He doesn't need to close the face of the blade, and fall over and get into trouble like he used to in the past. He would get out leg before, would get out bowled, he would get across too far and then be out leg before as well.

 

"He is sound technically, he has been as good as anyone. Especially, it's not moved a lot in the series, but when it's moved, he has had the game to look after that movement," added Shastri.

Shastri believes Rahul will emerge as a force with the bat in the next few years, and score a lot of centuries to get his Test average close to the 50 mark. The Karnataka opener has amassed 3632 runs in 61 Tests at an average of 35.26, with 10 centuries and 18 fifties.

"He's at his prime. He has got to make these next three, four years count. And I see him getting a lot of hundreds because he's playing a lot of cricket in India as well. So whatever that average is, he should be close to 50," he said.

