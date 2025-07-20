All eyes on Rahul as he closes in on historic milestone

IMAGE: KL has scored 8,940 runs in 218 matches. Photograph: KL Rahul/X

The stakes are sky-high in Manchester — for India, the series; for KL Rahul, his legacy.

With 9,000 international runs within touching distance and critics silenced by a golden run of form, Rahul’s revival could well be the difference between India’s defeat and resurgence.

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series, and with the pressure mounting, they need a composed, experienced hand at the top. That’s where Rahul becomes crucial. He will not only have to weather the new-ball storm but also find the right balance between flair and restraint — marrying his signature cover drives with patient leaves.

A Statistical Snapshot

Rahul has scored 8,940 runs in 218 international matches (254 innings) at an average of 39.73, including 19 centuries and 58 half-centuries. His highest score remains an agonising 199. Among Indian batters, he currently sits 16th on the all-time run charts.

Interestingly, while Rahul boasts a technically sound and aesthetically pleasing game, Test cricket has been statistically his weakest format.

In 61 Tests, he has scored 3,632 runs at an average of 35.26, with 10 centuries and 18 fifties. The lack of consistency — and a stagnant batting average — has been a recurring critique, and even Rahul admitted that seeing his average “hurts him.”

By contrast, his ODI record is far more impressive: 3,043 runs in 85 matches at 49.08, with a strike rate of 88.17, including 7 hundreds.

In T20Is, he’s India’s fourth-highest run-getter with 2,265 runs at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate just shy of 140. However, he hasn’t featured in T20Is since the 2022 World Cup in Australia, where his passive scoring approach came under heavy criticism.

A Series of Redemption

In this ongoing England series, Rahul has rediscovered his rhythm in the whites. He has tallied 375 runs in three Tests at an average of 62.50, including two centuries and a fifty — the fourth-highest aggregate in the series so far. His success in this tour has notably lifted his batting average in England from the 30s to over 41.20.

More significantly, KL Rahul has been India's overseas specialist. Nine of his 10 Test centuries have come outside Asia, and seven of them in the toughest away conditions — South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA nations).

Chasing History

He’s also inching toward another milestone — most balls faced by an Indian opener in a Test series in England since 1990. So far this series, he’s survived 670 deliveries — fourth-most since that period. His own best is 735 balls (2021), followed by Rohit Sharma’s 866 (also in 2021), and Murali Vijay’s towering 1,054 deliveries in 2014. That record could well be within reach.

KL has answered his doubters emphatically in this series, registering at least one fifty-plus score in every Test so far.

If Rahul continues this form in Manchester and beyond, he may not only steer India toward a series comeback but also permanently change the narrative around his Test career.