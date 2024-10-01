News
Kohli Gives Shakib A Surprise!

Kohli Gives Shakib A Surprise!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 01, 2024 17:41 IST
Virat Kohli in Kanpur

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's gesture underscores the high regard in which Shakib Al Hasan is held by his peers and fans alike. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli Fan Club/X
 

In a touching display of respect and admiration, Virat Kohli gifted Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan his bat after the end of the second Test in Kanpur on Tuesday.

The gesture was a heartfelt tribute to Shakib's exceptional Test career, which has spanned over a decade and cemented his status as one of the finest cricketers of his generation.

With the possibility of the coming series against South Africa being his last on home soil, Kohli's gesture underscores the high regard in which Shakib is held by his peers and fans alike.

The bat will undoubtedly hold a special place in the Bangla all-rounder's heart and a fitting tribute to a player who has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Virat Kohli in Kanpur

 

REDIFF CRICKET
