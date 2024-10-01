'Gill and Jaiswal will be future pillars for India': Ashwin

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate the fall of a Bangladeshi wicket during the second test in Kanpur. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Indian players celebrate the fall of a Bangladeshi wicket during the second test in Kanpur.

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will emerge as the future pillars in the overseas tours next month.

After taking a 1-0 lead, India fended off rain and a wet outfield to sweep the Test series against Bangladesh in Kanpur despite losing more than two days of play.

Throughout the series, it was youngsters who were willing to fight side by side with the mainstays who laid the foundation of India's series victory.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to mark themselves as players to fill the shoes when stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have their last dance in India colours.

Ashwin acknowledged the budding talents that have risen through the ranks to build a name for themselves. He feels that the duo will be the pillars for India in the highly anticipated BGT series that could arguably decide the fate of the World Test Championship final.

For the seasoned spinner, the overseas tour could be a journey for the youngsters, where new experiences will come their way, allowing them to enhance and enrich it.

"Jaiswal is a special talent. plays free willingly. Gill and Jaiswal will be the future pillars of the overseas tours, which we will encounter shortly, and will also enhance and enrich their experiences going forward in their test journey. They need to encounter newer experiences and be able to identify themselves where they need to work; both are high-quality players," Ashwin said in the post-match press conference.

During the two-match Test series, one aspect that blew away everyone was the way India approached Day 4 in Kanpur.

England gave birth to 'Bazball', the modern way of playing Test cricket. But India gave its own touch to it, making the concept feel familiar but completely distant from it as well.

Ben Duckett made a controversial statement that the credit for Jaiswal's success during the Test series should go to England batters as well.

Ashwin doesn't feel that Jaiswal's approach to his game is instigated by 'Bazball'. The 38-year-old sees the young southpaw as a next-generation player who wants to perform with a touch of aggression in red-ball cricket.

"I know Ben Duckett a little bit. I think he meant it in a funny manner. Those who have seen Jaiswal bat would know that it was never instigated by Bazball, and he was never coached by Brendon earlier, it's just the way he plays. It's probably the next generation of players, and they will be like that, and it is us that we have to adapt to their style and provide the best environment to be nurtured and prosper," Ashwin added.