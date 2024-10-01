News
India's unstoppable run continues, records shattered

India's unstoppable run continues, records shattered

October 01, 2024 15:05 IST
Team India players

IMAGE: This was India's record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil. Photograph:  BCCI

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the rain-truncated second Test in Kanpur to complete a 2-0 series sweep on Tuesday.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the extended morning session when Bangladesh lost eight wickets to be bowled out for a paltry 146.

It left India needing 95 on the final day and they did it with more than a session to spare losing three wickets in the process.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal in Kanpur

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty. Photograph:  BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal led their chase with a fluent 51, his second half-century of the match, before his dismissal while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 29.

This was India's record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil.

Virat Kohli in Kanpur

IMAGE: Virat Kohli greets Shakib Al Hasan who might have played his last Test match. Photograph:  BCCI

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered an early blow after resuming on 26-2 in a match, which lost two and half days to bad weather.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3-50) claimed his third wicket of the innings when he had Mominul Haque caught in the leg slip for two.

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph:  BCCI

Shadman Islam (50) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (19) offered brief resistance with a 55-run stand before poor shot selection and smart bowling changes by India led to their dismissals.

Jadeja (3-34) bowled Shanto after the batter fluffed a reverse sweep he should not have attempted in the first place considering the tricky situation they were in.

Shadman completed his fifty before playing away from his body, edging seamer Akash Deep to Yashasvi Jaiswal at the lone slip.

Team India players

Left-arm spinner Jadeja removed Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in successive overs and seamer Bumrah sent back Mehidy Hasan Miraz to pin Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim (37) hung around for a bit before Bumrah (3-17) removed him with the final delivery of the session.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
