After Kohli, Pant to join Delhi squad for Vijay Hazare

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has appeared in 19 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, tallying 531 runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, as he has reportedly confirmed his availability to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Pant, who has represented Delhi in List-A cricket since 2015, last played the domestic ODI tournament in 2018. During that period, he appeared in 19 matches and tallied 531 runs, including one century and two half-centuries.

For India, Pant has featured in 31 one-dayers, accumulating 871 runs, including a century and five fifties.

Out of action since July after fracturing his toe from a Chris Woakes delivery during the fourth Test in Manchester, Pant eased back into competitive cricket through the unofficial Tests for India A against South Africa A in Bengaluru last month.

Thereafter, he featured in the two-match Test series against the visiting South African side, which India lost 2-0.

Along with Pant, batting icon Virat Kohli will also play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from December 24.

The presence of two proven performers in their ranks will definitely enhance Delhi's chances in the domestic championship.

Kohli, now a one format player, is currently busy with the ODI series against South Africa. Kohli is returning to the Hazare Trophy for the first time since appearing against Services in February 2010.

Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year, while his last T20 International coincided with India's triumph in the 2024 World Cup in Barbados.

"He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in, that is not clear yet. Obviously, him being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said.

In his last appearance in the Vijaya Hazare Trophy, Kohli mustered 229 runs in five matches at an average of 45.80, including two half-centuries.

Delhi open their Vijay Hazare campaign against Andhra in Bengaluru on December 24. In total, they will play six games.

Delhi are placed in Group D along with Andhra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Odisha, Services, Railways, and Haryana.

The league matches are currently scheduled to be played at Alur, a venue on the outskirts of Bengaluru, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds.