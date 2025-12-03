HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli rises to No. 4 in ICC ODI rankings; Rohit top

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 03, 2025
December 03, 2025 15:24 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smashed a record-extending 52nd ODI to guide India to a 17-run win in the series opener against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli moved up to No. 4 in the latest ICC rankings with a match-winning hundred against South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi boosting his ascend.

Kohli registered his 52nd hundred in the 50-over format, a 120-ball 135 that propelled India to a 17-run win over the Proteas on Sunday.

The 37-year-old now has 751 ranking points, and trails former India skipper Rohit Sharma (783), who retained his top spot, followed y New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell (766) and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (764).

Kohli overtook India ODI captain Shubman Gill, who moved down to No. 5 after missing the ongoing three-match series against South Africa with a neck injury. 

Shreyas Iyer, who is also recovering from an injury that he sustained during India's

recent white ball tour to Australia, stays ninth. 

Meanwhile, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav gained one place to move to sixth after picking up four wickets in the first match against the Proteas. 

In the Test batter's list, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to station at No. 9, while Gill slipped one place down to 12. 

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also on a downward spiral, moving down from 12th to 14th.

 

In the rankings for Test bowlers, India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained on top of the pile with 879 points, well clear of New Zealand pacer Matt Henry (846). 

However, modest outings in the two-match series against SA recently affected the rankings of pacer Mohammed Siraj (from 11th to 13th) and Kuldeep (from 13th to 15th). 

In the T20I list, Indians dominated the top slot with Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy keeping their numero uno positions.

