Taijul powers Bangladesh to first win in West Indies in 15 years

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate winning the second and final Test against West Indies in Jamaica on Tuesday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Spinner Taijul Islam picked up five wickets as Bangladesh thrashed West Indies by 101 runs inside four days for their first Test win in the Caribbean in more than 15 years, in the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica, on Tuesday.



Chasing 287 for victory, West Indies struggled on a pitch offering uneven bounce as they were bundled out for 185, with Islam taking 5/50 -- his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, while pacers Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud bagged two wickets each.



Earlier, Jakir Ali stroked a career-best 91, hitting five sixes and eight fours in his 106-ball knock to rally Bangladesh to 268 in their second innings, helping the visitors add 57 runs for the last three wickets.

IMAGE: Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam poses with the ball after taking five wickets in West Indies's second innings. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite gave West Indies a positive start in their run chase but they suffered an early blow when opener Mikyle Louis was dismissed by Islam at the stroke of lunch for six.



Keacy Carty was caught behind off Taskin Ahmed for 14 before Brathwaite, who scored 43 off 63 balls, fell to spinner Islam, who also bowled Alick Athanaze through the gate.

Kavem Hodge kept West Indies' hopes alive as he stroked 55 from 75 balls -- the first fifty of the match for the hosts but he was done in by Islam, who trapped him leg before wicket to leave the hosts reeling on 143/5.



His dismissal saw West Indies collapse as the last six wickets fell for 42 runs with Bangladesh securing a creditable 1-1 draw in the two-match series.