News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Kohli Targets Bradman's Record!

Kohli Targets Bradman's Record!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 03, 2024 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Can Virat Kohli break Don Bradman's record in the Adelaide Test? Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli has his eyes sight on the great Donald Bradman's record.

Kohli ended his century drought in the first Test against Australia in Perth. It was the 36 year old's first Test century in nearly 16 months as he finally rediscovered his form after struggling for runs in the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Kohli silenced his critics with a fine 100 not out in India's second innings -- only his third century in Tests since January 2020.

He has always enjoyed batting in Australia, where he enjoys a strong record of 1,457 runs from 14 Tests at an average of 56, with seven centuries and four fifties.

Overall, he has slammed 10 international centuries against Australia in their backyard, including three in One-Day Internationals since he first toured Down Under in 2011.

Kohli's first century in Australia came in the Adelaide Test in 2012, which was also his maiden ton in Tests.

He stole the limelight on India's next tour of Australia, hitting four hundreds in four Tests in the 2014-2015 series, followed by another century in the Perth Test in the 2018-19 series.

Another century in the second Test against Australia, starting in Adelaide on Friday, could see him overtake the legendary Don.

Bradman holds the record for most centuries by a player against a particular opponent in their home conditions, having made 11 Test centuries against England from 1930 to 1948.

Sachin Tendulkar, who hit nine centuries in Sri Lanka, is joint third in the list with England great Jack Hobbs, who scored nine hundreds in Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The Ultimate 'Dulhan Ka Bhai'
The Ultimate 'Dulhan Ka Bhai'
How Australia plan to counter Bumrah in Adelaide Test
How Australia plan to counter Bumrah in Adelaide Test
How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final
How India Can Make It To WTC 2025 Final
Squash legend Raj Manchanda passes into the ages
Squash legend Raj Manchanda passes into the ages
Sambhal violence was pre-planned: Akhilesh in LS
Sambhal violence was pre-planned: Akhilesh in LS
PSBs prepare to open AT-1, Tier-2 bond floodgates
PSBs prepare to open AT-1, Tier-2 bond floodgates
EVM row: Maha village scraps 'repoll' plan with ballot
EVM row: Maha village scraps 'repoll' plan with ballot

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Can Jaiswal Break This Tendulkar Record?
Can Jaiswal Break This Tendulkar Record?
Jaiswal, Jurel, Washy Take A Coffee Break
Jaiswal, Jurel, Washy Take A Coffee Break

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances