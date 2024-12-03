Kohli Targets Bradman's Record!

IMAGE: Can Virat Kohli break Don Bradman's record in the Adelaide Test? Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli has his eyes sight on the great Donald Bradman's record.



Kohli ended his century drought in the first Test against Australia in Perth. It was the 36 year old's first Test century in nearly 16 months as he finally rediscovered his form after struggling for runs in the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.



Kohli silenced his critics with a fine 100 not out in India's second innings -- only his third century in Tests since January 2020.



He has always enjoyed batting in Australia, where he enjoys a strong record of 1,457 runs from 14 Tests at an average of 56, with seven centuries and four fifties.



Overall, he has slammed 10 international centuries against Australia in their backyard, including three in One-Day Internationals since he first toured Down Under in 2011.

Kohli's first century in Australia came in the Adelaide Test in 2012, which was also his maiden ton in Tests.



He stole the limelight on India's next tour of Australia, hitting four hundreds in four Tests in the 2014-2015 series, followed by another century in the Perth Test in the 2018-19 series.

Another century in the second Test against Australia, starting in Adelaide on Friday, could see him overtake the legendary Don.



Bradman holds the record for most centuries by a player against a particular opponent in their home conditions, having made 11 Test centuries against England from 1930 to 1948.



Sachin Tendulkar, who hit nine centuries in Sri Lanka, is joint third in the list with England great Jack Hobbs, who scored nine hundreds in Australia.