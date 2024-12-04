Dhoni's Pahadi Swag

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen dancing a traditional Pahadi dance during their visit to Uttarakhand.
Dhoni, along with his family and friends, is holidaying in his native Uttarakhand.
In a video that has gone viral, Mr and Mrs Dhoni are seen dancing to some Pahadi songs alongside locals.
Pictures have also emerged of Dhoni enjoying some fresh air in the mountains with friends and visiting a local tennis court where he duelled with his tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj.
The Dhonis sure know how to live it up!