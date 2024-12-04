Dhoni's Pahadi Swag

SEE: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni do the traditional Pahadi dance in Almora, Uttarakhand. Video: Kind courtesy Dhoni Raina Team/X

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen dancing a traditional Pahadi dance during their visit to Uttarakhand.

Dhoni, along with his family and friends, is holidaying in his native Uttarakhand.

In a video that has gone viral, Mr and Mrs Dhoni are seen dancing to some Pahadi songs alongside locals.

IMAGE: Dhoni with friends in Almora. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhoni Raina Team/X

Pictures have also emerged of Dhoni enjoying some fresh air in the mountains with friends and visiting a local tennis court where he duelled with his tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj.

IMAGE: Dhoni plays tennis at a local court in Almora. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhoni Raina Team/X

The Dhonis sure know how to live it up!