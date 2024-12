IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar at the Peter Rabbit Cafe in Adelaide. Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

India's young stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar enjoyed a quiet evening in Adelaide on Tuesday.



The trio looked relaxed as they had coffee at the Peter Rabbit Cafe in Adelaide.



'Haa waaa yaaaa mate,' Jaiswal said on Instagram, almost lapsing into Aussie speak.