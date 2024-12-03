News
The Ultimate 'Dulhan Ka Bhai'

The Ultimate 'Dulhan Ka Bhai'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 03, 2024 10:58 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav steals the show at sister's wedding. Photographs: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram
 

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 captain, celebrated younger sister Dinal's wedding, and the festivities were nothing short of heartwarming.

Suryakumar wholeheartedly embraced his role, making every moment special for his sister. SKY was the ultimate dulhan ka bhai winning hearts with his endearing participation.

Suryakumar led the way as he lovingly applied haldi on his sister. His joy was evident as he took part in this traditional ritual.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar brought unparalleled energy to the mehendi function, exuding swag as he danced alongside family and friends.

Suryakumar Yadav

The bride's grand entry was a sight to behold, made even more special by her proud brother. Suryakumar ensured his sister felt like a queen, walking her down the aisle.

Suryakumar Yadav

 

Suryakumar Yadav

During the Varmala ceremony, SKY's playful side came alive as he lifted his sister with pride and laughter.

Suryakumar Yadav

The wedding reception was an elegant affair, with a perfect blend of sophistication and joy. Suryakumar stood by his sister's side, radiating happiness as the family celebrated the start of her new journey.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Sharing his emotions on Instagram, SKY penned a heartfelt post for his sister, expressing his pride and happiness, 'Watching you step into this beautiful new chapter of your life has been one of the most emotional moments for me.

'From our endless childhood memories to seeing you as the most beautiful bride, it's hard to put into words how proud and happy I feel. You've always been a source of joy and love to all of us, and now we are excited to see you beginning a new journey.

'Wishing you both a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Love you endlessly.'

