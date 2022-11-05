News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan Pacer's Sweet Birthday Wish For Virat

Pakistan Pacer's Sweet Birthday Wish For Virat

By Rediff Cricket
November 05, 2022 08:54 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahnawaz Dahani/Twitter

Virat Kohli turns 34 on Saturday and among those who were the first to send him birthday greetings was Pakistan bowler Shahnawaz Dahani.

'Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world,' Shahnawaz posted alongside a pic with Virat.

Dahani is among the standbys in the Pakistan squad at the T20 World Cup while Kohli became the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history after Wednesday's game against Bangladesh.

 
Rediff Cricket
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

