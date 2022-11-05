News
Wish King Kohli As He Turns 34!

Wish King Kohli As He Turns 34!

By Rediff Cricket
November 05, 2022 08:43 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli is enjoying a great run of form this T20 World Cup. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, Virat Kohli was slammed for his lack of form and consistency. His elusive 71st international century finally came against Afghanistan in the recent Asia Cup.

There on, Kohli's batting has kicked into top gear.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has already hit three half-centuries in four matches -- 82 not out against Pakistan, 62 not out against The Netherlands and 64 not out against Bangladesh.

En route, he surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup.

There is no better way for him to ring in his birthday than by putting a smile on his legion of fans with his form and big runs, thus putting India in a position to grab their second T20 World Cup title.

As Kohli turns 34 on Saturday, November 5, dear readers, join us in wishing him good health, top fitness and a bucket load of runs for the years to come!

 
Rediff Cricket
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

