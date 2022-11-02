News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli achieves massive milestone

Virat Kohli achieves massive milestone

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 15:21 IST
Kohli becomes leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Wednesday overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Kohli, who boasts of an average of more than 80 and a strike rate of over 130 in T20 World Cups, reached the milestone during India's Super 12 match against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old, playing his fifth T20 World Cup, went past Jayawardene's 1016 runs in the seventh over of the Indian innings.

 

Kohli has 12 half-centuries to his credit across all editions of the T20 World Cup, including two in the ongoing edition.

He is also the highest run-getter in all T20 internationals ahead of compatriot Rohit Sharma (3811), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3531) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3239).

PICS: Netherlands dash Zimbabwe's semi-final hopes
T20 World Cup: Injury woes mount for Australia
'SA must bring their bring A-game against Pakistan'
India's CV sales volume to reach close to 1-mn units
Won't represent bridge collapse accused: Lawyers' body
SC to hear plea on specially-abled in IAS in Jan
'SA must bring their bring A-game against Pakistan'
SKY is the limit! Suryakumar is No 1 T20I batter

Why Adelaide Oval Is Special To Shastri

