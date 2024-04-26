News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » It's official: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP

It's official: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2024 13:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Atishi announced on Friday.

IMAGE: Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife during INDIA bloc's rally in New Delhi on March 31, 2024. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

She will begin her campaign with a roadshow in East Delhi constituency on Saturday, she added.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is also a minister in the Delhi government, said Sunita Kejriwal will seek votes and blessings for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the people of Delhi.

"She will campaign for the party in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. She will hold her first roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday and then another roadshow in West Delhi on Sunday," Atishi said.

 

Sunita Kejriwal is slowly emerging out of the shadows to assume a bigger role to give a fillip to the AAP's campaigning which has been affected by the chief minister's arrest in a money laundering case in March.

Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended till May 7.

The AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Delhi, has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats.

The Congress has fielded its candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

Since the chief minister's arrest on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has been acting as a channel of communication between her husband and the AAP and its MLAs.

She has so far held three digital media briefings mainly focused on communicating the chief minister's messages to the people and Delhi cabinet ministers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?
Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?
Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Sandeshkhali
Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Sandeshkhali
Kotak Bank's loan, deposit growth may be hit
Kotak Bank's loan, deposit growth may be hit
Resurgent LSG face off against high-flying RR
Resurgent LSG face off against high-flying RR
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Sunita Kejriwal set to replace husband as Delhi CM?

Sunita Kejriwal set to replace husband as Delhi CM?

Sunita Kejriwal best person to...: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Sunita Kejriwal best person to...: Saurabh Bharadwaj

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances